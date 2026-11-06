Lil Jon shares the final conversation that brought him peace after his son's death

Lil Jon is opening up about the last phone call he had with his son, Nathan Smith, and why it has brought him some peace in the months since Smith's death.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper on CNN's "All There Is" podcast, the rapper said he called his son to apologize after reflecting on an earlier conversation.

"I see you and I hear you," Lil Jon recalled telling him. Smith's best friend later told Lil Jon how happy that call had made his son.

"It makes me feel at peace to know that he left feeling loved by me," Lil Jon said.

Smith, a 27-year-old musician and producer known as DJ Young Slade, was reported missing Feb. 3. Divers recovered his body from a pond near his home in Milton, Georgia, three days later. The Fulton County medical examiner ruled his death accidental and listed the cause as drowning in the setting of psilocybin use.

Lil Jon told Cooper that on days when he wants to hear his son's voice or see him smile, he can watch old interviews Smith gave. He said he chose to talk about his grief publicly in the hope that it might help someone else going through a loss.

"It's not hard to live, it's just hard to live without," he said.