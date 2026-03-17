Level Up mentorship program helping Atlanta students stay on track academically

A mentoring program inside Atlanta schools is helping students stay on track academically, and for one mentor and student, that relationship is making a lasting impact.

At Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, eighth grader Cameron spends part of his week meeting with mentor Terrence Jackson through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta's Level Up program.

The program places mentors directly inside schools, giving students regular support in academics, leadership, and life decisions. Cameron said those meetings have helped him stay focused.

"It is very helpful," Cameron said. "Because I'm passing a lot of assignments really good like A's and B's, mostly A's because I want to keep those up."

He said the sessions often focus on schoolwork and preparing for what comes next.

"Most of the time, we talk about if we're having trouble with classes or assignments," Cameron said. "We talk about preparing for high school, GPA, assignments staying on top of those."

Jackson, a lead mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, said many students were struggling academically when he first started at the school.

"Out of the 50, I had 30 kids failing two or more classes, some failing three, some four, some five," Jackson said.

He said the results have improved after a year of mentorship.

"A year later, around this very same time, I have approximately eight students who are failing one class, and I have five students who now have AB honor roll," Jackson said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said the impact is also showing outside the classroom. The organization reports 87% of students in the program had reduced or no discipline incidents, and chronic absenteeism has dropped significantly.

For Cameron, the mentorship goes beyond academics.

"Yes, we have a relationship outside of school, too," Cameron said. "That's really a strong relationship. He comes to my sporting events. Even when I need to talk to him, I can just call or text him."

Cameron and Jackson were recently recognized as Big Brothers Big Sisters Level Up Match of the Year. Cameron said Jackson's support has helped him feel safe and supported.

"He encourages me. He makes me feel safe," Cameron said. "I know I can talk to him about anything."

Jackson said that kind of trust is where mentorship begins.

"Sometimes it takes us believing in them before they actually believe in themselves," he said.

For Cameron, who hopes to one day play baseball at the college level, that belief is already helping shape the leader he wants to become.