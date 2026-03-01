LEGO and Target bring immersive "SMART Play" Star Wars experience to Atlanta shoppers

What started as a routine Target run turned into a galactic adventure for families in northeast Atlanta.

On Sunday, the LEGO Group teamed up with Target to debut its new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play technology with an immersive, hands-on pop-up experience in the parking lot of the Target North Druid Hills store.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowed guests to step into a life-size LEGO Star Wars world where they could pilot ships, rebuild damaged spacecraft, and even choose between the light and dark side of the Force.

The LEGO Group and Target debut new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play tech with an interactive pop-up experience. CBS News Atlanta

Bringing LEGO to Life

At the center of the experience is LEGO's new "SMART Brick" technology — an interactive brick that recognizes what it's attached to and triggers sounds, missions, and character responses.

Participants could attach the SMART Brick to different LEGO builds and mini-figures, activating lightsaber sounds, spacecraft effects, and guided missions. Staff members explained that the brick "knows what it's attached to" and responds accordingly, adding sound effects and interactive elements to the play experience.

In one mission, guests stepped into a cockpit and timed their shots to take down approaching enemy ships. In another, they worked as "engineers" to rebuild and refuel a damaged TIE fighter by holding a tool up to the smart brick.

"You're ready for the galaxy, but first, a critical decision to make — would you choose the light or dark side?" one staff member announced as recruits began their missions.

Guests piloted a cockpit to shoot down enemy ships and became "engineers" by rebuilding a TIE fighter using SMART Play technology. CBS News Atlanta

From '90s LEGO kid to LEGO parent

Michael Martin said he and his family stumbled onto the event while out shopping.

"Honestly, we were just coming to Target to shop and stumbled upon all of this LEGO," Martin said. "I can't deny coming to take part in some LEGO. So I'm making one for my son to take home."

Martin, who described himself as a "LEGO kid in the '90s," said it's been meaningful to share the hobby with his son.

"It's a lot of fun to see what LEGO has become over the years and how my son can get some joy out of that just like I did," he said .

He added that he's intrigued by the new technology, even if he's still figuring it out.

"I am intrigued. I'll be honest, I don't know much to think about it yet," Martin said.

CBS News Atlanta

Hands-on missions and AR photo booth

After completing missions, guests could visit an augmented reality photo booth, transform into a LEGO minifigure and strike their "best galactic pose" before receiving a keepsake image.

The pop-up featured interactive stations, giveaways and opportunities for children to build and test LEGO creations on site.

According to event organizers, the SMART Play Adventures experience is designed to blend physical building with digital interaction, creating what they call a more immersive way to play.

For many Atlanta families, the event wasn't just about a new product launch — it was about bridging generations of builders.

As one staff member put it, the "smart brick brings light to the system," turning traditional LEGO play into something dynamic and responsive.

And for at least one Target shopper, that surprise stop turned an ordinary Sunday into a mission complete.