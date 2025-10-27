Largest gathering of schnauzers in North America brings nearly 800 dogs to Rome

The largest gathering of schnauzers in North America takes place just outside Atlanta in Rome, Georgia, at Schnauzerfest Rome.

Schnauzers dress up in costume for the 2025 Schnauzerfest. CBS News Atlanta

The two-century-old breed originated in Germany, bred to catch rats, and is known for its distinguished mustache.

Nearly six years ago, Hugh Tyner, the CEO of Schnauzerfest Rome, was searching for a national gathering of schnauzers and their owners; he couldn't find any.

Hugh Tyner, CEO of Schnauzerfest Rome, speaks into a bullhorn. CBS News Atlanta

"I've had schnauzers. It's all my life. It's a love and a passion," said Tyner.

That's when his wife gave him the idea: "My wife said, 'Why don't you just make one here?'"

After posting the idea to social media, schnauzer owners from 42 states and Canada answered the call.

Schnauzers take part in the Schnauzerfest Rome 2025 parade. CBS News Atlanta

Next year's Shnauzerfest will be held Oct. 30th through the 31st.

"Who's ready for a parade!?" Tyner said.

He's looking to break the record for most dogs of a singular breed in a dog walk in 2026.

Next year's parade will be at night for the first time with the participating schnauzers dressed in battery-powered LED lights.

Here's a link to pre-register for next year: www.schnauzerfestrome.com