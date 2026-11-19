Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., the son of former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak, has hired one of Atlanta's most recognizable criminal defense attorneys as he faces multiple felony charges in an ongoing sexual assault case.

Court records show the 15-year-old has retained attorney Brian Steel, who will replace his previous attorney, Jason Sheffield.

Steel has gained national attention representing some of the biggest names in hip-hop in high-profile criminal cases.

He represented Atlanta rapper Jeffery Williams, "Young Thug," during the lengthy YSL gang and racketeering trial in Fulton County, which ended with the rapper accepting a plea deal in 2024.

More recently, Steel helped secure an acquittal for rapper Durk Banks, "Lil Durk," in a federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles in September 2026.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Attorney Brian Steel arrives for Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Steel was also part of the legal team defending Sean "Diddy" Combs during his federal trial in New York in 2025. Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Biermann faces seven felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault involving a teenage girl at a fitness facility in Alpharetta in April 2026.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his previous defense attorney has maintained his innocence.

The case has also prompted a legal dispute over whether Biermann, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, should be prosecuted in adult court or have his case transferred to juvenile court.

Prosecutors have opposed transferring the case, citing allegations involving a separate juvenile matter.

Steel's involvement marks a significant change in Biermann's legal representation as the case continues through the Fulton County court system.