Chicago rapper Lil Durk acquitted in Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot

A federal jury in Los Angeles has acquitted Grammy-winning Chicago rapper Lil Durk in a murder-for-hire plot targeting another rapper.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, had faced multiple felony counts, including charges of murder, stalking and conspiracy.

Five other people associated with Lil Durk's Chicago-based rap collective, "Only the Family" or "OTF," were also accused in the case.

A jury found Durk not guilty of all charges on Friday. Two co-defendants who were tried alongside Durk, Deandre "OTF Dede" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey, were convicted of stalking and stalking conspiracy charges, but acquitted of murder for hire.

Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 30, 2022, in Chicago's Grant Park. Raquel Zaldívar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors accused Durk of a plot to kill Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman.

Rondo was the intended target of a 2022 shooting in which gunfire missed him but killed his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson, near the Beverly Center in L.A.

Investigators believe the plot against Quando Rondo was retaliation for the earlier murder of Chicago OTF rapper King Von, who was killed during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, authorities said.

Authorities say Durk made it known that he would "pay a bounty" to anyone who killed Rondo.

Keith "Flacka" Jones, who was among those charged in the case, pleaded guilty to Robinson's murder and testified against Durk, Wilson and Lindsey at trial. Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant also pleaded guilty in the case and testified against Banks, Wilson and Lindsey.

Durk won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. He has also been nominated for a Grammy three other times.

If convicted, Durk could have faced a life sentence.

While he's been cleared of the murder-for-hire charges, Durk will remain in custody on racketeering charges that accuse him of running his OTF group as a violent gang. A trial for those charges has not yet been set.