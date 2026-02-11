Kennesaw State to launch Georgia's first bachelor's degree in artificial intelligence

It's no secret that students across the country are using artificial intelligence in new and transformative ways to complete schoolwork. Now, students at Kennesaw State University in Georgia will be able to major in AI.

The university announced Tuesday that its Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence was approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. KSU is now the first college in the state to offer both a bachelor's and a graduate degree in artificial intelligence.

The program is set to launch in fall 2026 and will be offered on KSU's Marietta campus and online.

The degree, housed in the College of Computing and Software Engineering, is designed to help students meet the rapidly growing demand for professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence.

"With AI driving innovation across industries including health care, manufacturing, logistics, public safety and business services, our new degree is structured to help meet Georgia's expanding need for a highly skilled workforce," said Ivan Pulinkala, KSU's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "Students will gain the training necessary to enter careers that support the state's economic competitiveness and respond to employer demand for professionals who can build and apply AI-driven technologies."

The bachelor's program builds on KSU's existing artificial intelligence offerings, including an AI concentration within its Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence launched in 2024.

University leaders say the new degree is designed to be hands-on and career-focused. The program includes a first-year experience course, a writing-intensive class tailored to computing, and an applied AI capstone project. In the capstone, students will work with industry partners in their chosen minor field.

Students will also have opportunities to complete internships or conduct undergraduate research for academic credit, giving them real-world experience before graduation.

"The interdisciplinary nature of the degree, including the core foundation in computing and the required minor in a field where AI applications are growing, will equip our students to maximize the limitless potential of artificial intelligence," said Yiming Ji, interim dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering. "At a time when technology is transforming business and industry at an extraordinary pace, our graduates will be prepared to apply artificial intelligence ethically and effectively in real-world settings."

The demand for AI professionals continues to rise. A Georgia Chamber of Commerce report last year projected that artificial intelligence will help drive the creation of 186,000 new STEM jobs in the state over the next five years. The report also found that more than 60% of Georgia executives plan to increase investment in AI technologies within the next three years.