Kemp extends Georgia's gas and diesel tax suspension through Thanksgiving

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended Georgia's gas tax suspension through Nov. 30, keeping the tax off gasoline and diesel through the Thanksgiving travel period.

The extension keeps Georgia from collecting its motor fuel tax of 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel. The suspension had been scheduled to expire Nov. 5.

Kemp signed the executive order Saturday, extending the state of emergency for petroleum supply disruptions until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30, unless renewed or ended earlier.

"With a major holiday coming up and fuel prices still at high levels, I am proud to take this step to keep more money in Georgians' pockets," Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia's average price for regular gasoline was about $3.65 per gallon Monday, compared with a national average of about $4.29, according to AAA's Oct. 26 numbers. That puts Georgia's average roughly 64 cents below the national average.

The governor's office announced the extension in consultation with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns, citing continued volatility in global fuel markets and the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period.

The order also extends emergency measures involving commercial vehicle weight restrictions and a waiver of state penalties for using off-road "dyed" diesel on public roads.

Dyed diesel is generally used in equipment such as agricultural and forestry machinery. The temporary waiver covers state penalties for selling, delivering or using that fuel for highway travel, according to the executive order.

Kemp initially ordered the motor fuel tax suspension Sept. 28 and amended the emergency order Oct. 6 to include the dyed diesel penalty waiver.