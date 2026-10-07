Kemp expands fuel relief for Georgia farmers and truckers

Georgia is giving truckers and farmers more time and flexibility as high fuel costs continue to strain their budgets.

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state's motor fuel tax suspension through Nov. 5 and temporarily waived state penalties for using off-road "dyed" diesel in vehicles traveling on public roads.

The changes are part of an amended state of emergency for disruptions to petroleum supplies. The order took effect Tuesday and will expire at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 5 unless it is renewed or ended early.

Dyed diesel is generally used in off-road equipment, including agricultural and forestry machinery. Under the temporary order, Georgia will not impose state penalties for selling, delivering or using that fuel for highway travel.

The state revenue commissioner was directed to issue guidance on how the waiver will be implemented.

"With our farmers and truckers under heavy pressure, we're leaving no stone unturned when it comes to giving them relief, along with the hardworking Georgians who rely on the goods they produce and deliver," Kemp said in a statement.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, speaks during an Election Night Party in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The amended order continues other measures that began Sept. 29, including the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax and certain weight restrictions on commercial vehicles. Those measures were originally set to expire Oct. 29.

Before the suspension, Georgia collected 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.

AAA data from Tuesday showed Georgia's average price for regular gas had fallen by about 33 cents in one week, from roughly $4.18 to $3.85 per gallon. The average diesel price dropped by about 43 cents, from roughly $6.23 to $5.80 per gallon. Georgia's regular gas average was about 52 cents below the national average.

The order says the temporary changes are intended to support Georgia's agricultural and timber industries during the fall harvest season and address ongoing disruptions to global petroleum supplies.