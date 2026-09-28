Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia gas tax, declares state of emergency as fuel costs surge

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is once again suspending the state's gas tax as prices continue to rise at the pump.

In an executive order filed on Monday, Kemp announced the tax would take effect after midnight on Tuesday and continue through Oct. 19.

The executive order also suspends weight limits on commercial vehicles in an effort to reduce costs need to transport goods.

Georgia's gas tax is 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.

"Over the past several years, with the help of our partners in the General Assembly, we've been able to give billions of dollars in relief to hardworking Georgians," Kemp said in a statement. "We've remained committed to helping them and our small businesses fight through the tough times, and that's why I'm taking this action today to give further relief."

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is around $4.19, about 28 cents less than the national average. That price is 10 cents more than a week ago, and much higher than the same time in 2025, when gas was around $2.87 a gallon.

Georgia's gas taxes are earmarked for roads and bridges, and the state will dip into its accumulated surplus to make up the loss.

The last time the governor suspended the gas tax was in March. That gas tax suspension continued through Memorial Day.

Kemp suspended the gas tax in 2022 during a spike in prices tied to the war in Ukraine, again in 2023 amid high inflation, and briefly in 2024 following Hurricane Helene.