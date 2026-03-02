Kemp, Dickens ring Opening Bell at NYSE as Atlanta prepares to host 2026 World Cup matches

With chants of "A-T-L" echoing across the trading floor, Georgia leaders rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning, marking just over 100 days until the first FIFA World Cup 2026 match kicks off in Atlanta.

The NYSE welcomed the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee to the podium at 9:26 a.m. To honor the occasion, Gov. Brian P. Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens rang The Opening Bell. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Katie Kirkpatrick, president & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Dan Corso, President of the Atlanta Sports Council, were also in attendance.

The ceremony is part of a growing countdown to June 15, when Atlanta will host its first match of the global tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is one of 16 host cities across North America for the 2026 tournament, which will feature 104 matches in total. The World Cup begins June 11 and concludes with the final match on July 19.

The NYSE welcomes the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee to mark 100 days to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026™ arrives. The countdown is on, and Atlanta is ready to welcome the world once again.@fwc26atlanta | @mbstadium | @atlchamber https://t.co/UH0r1rHREp — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) March 2, 2026

In Atlanta, matches will be played between June 15 and July 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The lineup includes:

June 15, 2026 — Spain vs. Cabo Verde

June 18, 2026 — TBD vs. South Africa

June 21, 2026 — Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

June 24, 2026 — Morocco vs. Haiti

June 27, 2026 — TBD vs. Uzbekistan

July 1, 2026 — 1L vs. 3EHIJK

July 7, 2026 — W86 vs. W88

July 15, 2026 — W99 vs. W100

State and city leaders emphasized their commitment to hosting players and fans from around the world.

"As a host city, we are deeply committed to ensuring that your players, officials, and fans feel welcomed and celebrated," Kemp and Dickens said in a joint statement. "From arrival to the final whistle, your delegation will be met with exceptional hospitality, robust security, and an incredibly passionate soccer community."

They said officials are working with public and private partners to coordinate transportation, accommodations, training facilities and fan experiences across the city and state.

Beyond the matches, leaders said they hope the tournament fosters cultural exchange and lasting connections.

"We are honored to host your nation and proud to welcome the world to Atlanta," the statement said.

Economic officials estimate the FIFA World Cup 2026 could generate roughly $415 million in net economic benefits for Georgia.