Keith Urban's new series "The Road" shines spotlight on emerging country artists

Before "The Road" debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. on CBS, two of the show's contestants gave fans in metro Atlanta a sneak peek of what's to come.

The new series follows 12 up-and-coming musicians as they compete for the chance to open for Grammy Award winner Keith Urban at venues across America.

Country singer Cody Hibbard says "The Road" stands out from other competition shows because it keeps the focus on real performances and real fans.

"We're not in the studio. We're not in LA," Hibbard said. "We're going back to what we do for a living; traveling city to city and playing shows to a real fanbase."

The series, produced by Urban along with Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, and "tour manager" Gretchen Wilson, features live audiences and guest country stars who help decide which performers advance to the next city.

Channing Wilson is one of many contestants on "The Road," hoping to win a chance to open for country music superstar Keith Urban.

Among the contestants is Channing Wilson from LaFayette, Georgia — one of the most seasoned performers in the lineup. But Wilson says age and experience are only fueling his drive.

"I've had all this experience growing through this, and now I feel like I still haven't peaked," Wilson said. "My voice is getting better. My songwriting is getting better, and now I'm getting a platform to show that off."

"The Road" premieres Sunday in primetime on CBS Atlanta, giving viewers a front-row seat to the raw, unfiltered journey of life on tour, and the musicians chasing their dreams one city at a time.