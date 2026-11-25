A judge has given Fulton County until 5 p.m. Wednesday to turn over digital copies of 2020 election records to the Georgia State Election Board, with restrictions on who can see them.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe issued the order Tuesday. It allows the board to use the records for its investigations but bars their release through public records requests while the investigations remain open.

The records are digital copies the FBI provided to the county after seizing hundreds of boxes of ballots and other election materials from its elections hub Jan. 28. The county unsuccessfully sought the return of the seized materials.

Ellerbe directed county officials to provide the digital records without removing or obscuring any information. County officials and the court clerk must ensure the copies match what the FBI delivered. The order mentions that they have not otherwise vouched for the accuracy or completeness of the FBI's records.

Georgia General Election 2020 ballots are loaded by the FBI onto trucks at the Fulton County Election HUB, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga., near Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

Access is limited to people authorized by the order, including attorneys, board members, designated staff, courts and, when needed, witnesses and experts. Certain recipients must sign an agreement to follow the restrictions, and the board must keep the records secure.

The ruling ends the county's lawsuit challenging the State Election Board's demands for records. The court's restrictions on handling the records remain in effect after the case closes.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that widespread fraud cost him Georgia's 2020 election. Multiple courts and state and federal officials have found no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome.

CBS News Atlanta has asked Fulton County for comment and will update this story if the county responds.