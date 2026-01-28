FBI executing search order at Fulton County Elections Hub and Operation Center

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Information are executing a search at a warehouse that serves as Fulton County's election hub.

The agency confirmed that its agents were "executing a court authorized law enforcement action" at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, the site of the Fulton County Elections Hub & Operations Center.

An FBI spokesperson did not provide any details about what the search was concerning, other than saying their investigation was ongoing. A source familiar with the investigation tells CBS News that the investigation is in connection with the 2020 election, in which Democrats narrowly won Georgia's electoral college votes.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that their agency is not involved in the operation.

The center, which opened in 2023, serves as a storage space for election equipment and office space for multiple Fulton County agencies.

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department sued the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections and Clerk of Courts Che Alexander, arguing that they had failed to comply with a subpoena requesting all "used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election in Fulton County."

It is not clear if that lawsuit and request for information was connected with the search.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as additional information is available.