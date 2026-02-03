Jonesboro votes to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, ending jail time for minor possession

Jonesboro city leaders voted Monday night to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, approving an ordinance that replaces jail time with civil penalties and takes effect immediately.

The City Council passed the measure 5-1 following a public discussion earlier in the evening. Under the new ordinance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana within city limits is no longer a criminal offense. Instead, violators will face a $150 civil citation or be offered alternatives such as substance abuse recovery classes or community service.

"This proposal is about fairness, progress and focusing our public safety resources where they matter most," Councilwoman Chelsey Curney said. "It does not legalize marijuana, and it does not change Georgia state law."

Curney, who introduced the ordinance less than two months after being sworn into office, said the idea came directly from conversations with residents while she was campaigning last fall.

"This is something people asked for at their doors," she said. "They wanted policy that moves Jonesboro forward and benefits the community."

The final fine amount was higher than Curney initially proposed, she said, but was set to align with neighboring jurisdictions.

"I was aiming for $100, maybe even $75," Curney said. "But we settled at $150 so we could align with Clayton County and surrounding metro communities."

Under the ordinance, officers are instructed to dispose of confiscated marijuana, a process that will be documented on body-worn cameras. No jail time is allowed for violations covered by the ordinance.

People who cannot afford the fine may choose a recovery program or community service instead, Curney said.

"This is about keeping people out of jail for low-level offenses so law enforcement can focus on violent crime and property crime," she said.

The ordinance took effect immediately after the vote. Jonesboro police officers will receive guidance and training on enforcement, according to Curney.

She said people currently incarcerated solely for small marijuana possession within Jonesboro may be eligible for release, though other unrelated charges would still apply.

The measure has support from local and state leaders, including state Rep. Eric Bell, state Sen. Gail Davenport, Clayton County Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry and Clayton County police leadership, Curney said.

Jonesboro becomes the 22nd municipality in Georgia to adopt some form of marijuana decriminalization. The move comes as attitudes toward cannabis continue to shift nationwide, including a recent federal reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug.

"I hope this helps people see marijuana through a different lens," Curney said. "More importantly, I hope it helps our residents and keeps families from being burdened by unnecessary incarceration and fines."

The ordinance applies only within Jonesboro city limits and only to small amounts of marijuana. State charges still apply if other violations are involved, including possession of larger quantities over an ounce, other drugs or weapons offenses.