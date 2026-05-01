Biden endorses Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia governor's race: "She's been ready"

Former President Joe Biden has endorsed former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary race.

The former president's endorsement of Bottoms, who served as a senior advisor in his administration, is the first since Mr. Biden left office in 2025.

"I've known her for a long time. She's something special," Mr. Biden said in a video posted on X on Friday.

Mr. Biden went on to call Bottoms "battle-tested," pointing to her work as mayor and at the White House.

"Georgia, she's ready," Mr. Biden said. "She's been ready."

Bottoms has appeared to be the frontrunner in the Democratic primary in polling, in part due to her name recognition and role in local and national politics, but with many candidates on the ballot, she could be one of two heading to a runoff in June if nobody receives more than 50% of the vote.

Other likely contenders include former state Sen. Jason Esteves, former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and former state labor commissioner and CEO of suburban DeKalb County Mike Thurmond.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary nomination will face their Republican counterpart. On that side, health care billionaire Rick Jackson has already spent or pledged $50 million toward his bid, twice as much as any previous primary candidate for Georgia governor. There is also Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been endorsed by President Trump; Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited, meaning that the top political position in the state is open. While the state has seen both Republicans and Democrats win statewide races in recent years, the governor's office has remained in the GOP's control since former Gov. Roy Barnes' victory in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.