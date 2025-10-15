Jason Carter, former president's grandson, endorses Jason Esteves in Georgia governor's race

Jason Carter, the grandson of the late President Jimmy Carter and former state lawmaker, has made his pick for who should be Georgia's next governor.

Carter announced that he would be endorsing former Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

"He's our best candidate in November," Carter said in a video posted to Facebook by Esteves' campaign.

Esteves said he was "beyond honored" to be endorsed by Carter.

"From lowering healthcare and housing costs to investing in schools and small businesses, I'm ready to hit the ground running," he said. "Georgia deserves leadership that puts people first, and that's exactly what I'll do as governor."

In April, Carter, who ran for governor in 2014 but lost to former Gov. Nathan Deal, announced that he would not seek the 2026 due to his wife's cancer diagnosis. Kate Carter has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The couple has two teenage sons.

Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, speaks during day two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago 2024. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"For all intents and purposes, I can't imagine making a decision to run because it's the wrong time for my family," Carter said. At the time of his announcement, Carter had told the Associated Press that he was excited about Esteves.

Who is Jason Esteves?

Esteves first won election to the state Senate in 2022 after nine years on the Atlanta school board. He served as chair of the board for four years, including part of the time when the district was heavily impacted by COVID-19. He touts increased graduation rates and higher pay for staff during that time, but some parents were displeased with how long it took the district to resume in-person classes.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Esteves sounded a note of opposition to President Trump while saying he would emphasize lowering the cost of living, including housing costs, as well as expanding health care, restoring abortion rights and increasing funding for schools.

Democrat Jason Esteves speaks during a campaign event on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Georgia. Jeff Amy / AP

Esteves and his wife, Ariel, own Flying Biscuit restaurants in Macon and Columbus, Esteves' hometown. He and his wife also own an urgent and primary care clinic. They have two children.

Candidates running in the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election

Esteves is one of seven Democrats hoping to flip Georgia's top political seat in 2026. Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited after two terms and can't seek reelection.

The other Democratic candidates are former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former state Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, state Rep. Ruwa Romman, and pastor Olu Brown.

On the Republican side, candidates include Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Atlanta businessman Clark Dean, and Georgia National Guard member Ken Yasger. Mr. Trump endorsed Jones in the race in August. Kemp has yet to make an endorsement.

The state has not elected a Democratic governor since Roy Barnes, a trial attorney and former state senator, in 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.