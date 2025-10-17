Interstate 75 reopening in Cobb County after bomb robot removes suspicious item

Police shut down part of Interstate 75 in Cobb County during rush hour while officers investigated a suspicious item in the roadway.

Officials shut down all southbound lanes between Delk Road and Windy Hill Road for more than an hour while crews and a bomb disposal robot worked at the scene.

Police have shut down all lanes on Interstate 75 South in Cobb County while they investigate a suspicious item. Courtesy of CityVU

The robot loaded the item onto a truck and moved it off the interstate.

Investigators have not shared any details about the suspicious item or the time that the interstate will be closed.

Traffic is slowly moving, but drivers should expect significant delays and look for alternate routes.