Inspection of Six Flags' Goliath roller coaster found no violations before deadly incident, officials say

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said that his office's regulators had inspected Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster months before the incident that killed one man and injured four minors on Monday.

In an update, King said that his investigators were working diligently to learn what led to the death of 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem onboard the ride, and will continue to review the evidence, equipment, and relevant documentation.

Witnesses told CBS News Atlanta that Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other passengers as he fell. Officers working at the park responded to the scene around 3:58 p.m. Monday and found Kariem beneath the attraction, unresponsive and not breathing. Four juveniles also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Attractions are seen at Six Flags Over Georgia on Oct. 13, 2026, a day after the deadly incident. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Hassan Kariem, as well as everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident," King said. "We recognize the unimaginable pain this family is experiencing, and they deserve answers. We have a solemn responsibility to determine what happened, and I want the people of Georgia to know that we are approaching this investigation with the urgency, diligence, and unwavering commitment to public safety that this tragedy demands."

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is responsible for inspecting and investigating the state's amusement rides. Officials say each ride is examined for compliance with state safety requirements annually before opening to the public.

"These inspections include reviews of required documentation, mechanical conditions, safety equipment, and the safe operation of rides in accordance with applicable standards and manufacturer specifications," the OCI said in a statement.

According to the agency, Goliath's most recent inspection was March 16. Inspectors reported no violations, deficiencies, or red tags at that time. That inspection is now under a full review.

"Georgia's safety laws exist for a reason, and we expect them to be followed to the letter," King said. "Our responsibility is to ensure that every applicable requirement is carefully examined and that the law is upheld. If our investigation identifies violations or failures to comply with state safety requirements, we will take the appropriate actions authorized under Georgia law. The safety of our citizens is not negotiable."

Once the investigation is complete, officials say they will share their findings and determine what further actions may be necessary.

Kariem was the second death connected with Goliath in the ride's 20 years of operations, according to data from Atlanta-based attorneys The Doan Law Firm. The first was in 2006, in which a 45-year-old man became unresponsive on the ride. The law firm said it appeared that the man suffered a fatal heart attack while on the ride and that his death was believed to be due to a congenital heart condition.

The park is scheduled to reopen on Friday. It had been closed since Monday due to its weekend operations schedule. Goliath remains out of operation.