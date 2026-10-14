Community mourns 42-year-old educator who died in fall from Six Flags roller coaster: "Beloved colleague, friend"

Friends and loved ones are mourning the man who fell to his death Monday while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Witnesses say Hassan Kariem was ejected from "The Goliath" and struck other passengers as he fell.

The 42-year-old was an IT manager in the Atlanta Public Schools system, which is remembering him as a "cherished member" of the school community "whose presence and impact will be deeply missed."

Wesley International Academy, the Atlanta charter school where Kariem worked, described him as "a beloved colleague, friend, and integral part of the Wesley family for more than 12 years."

"Throughout his time at Wesley, Mr. Kariem served as our IT manager, a technology teacher, and a robotics coach, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students and colleagues," the school said.

Family members told local media he was a passionate educator and had survived two bouts of cancer and a fiery car crash. They say he was at Six Flags with family when the horrific accident happened.

Vanessa and Fred Sowemimo, who had just gotten off the same ride, described what they saw, saying Kariem "flew out of his seat."

Others who were there were frantic, and some were crying, said Fred Sowemimo.

"There was a young lady … she had, like, blood all over her white skirt, it was in that moment, at least for me, I was like, 'Oh wow, this actually did happen,'" he said.

State investigators and the ride's manufacturer, Bolliger & Mabillard, are investigating the incident. Six Flags has temporarily shut down Goliath, as well as nine similar rides across six of its parks — temporary closures that are "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesperson said.

Seaworld Orlando's Mako roller coaster, which is also made by Bolliger & Mabillard, has also shut down as a precaution.

Matthew Miller, a theme park safety expert, said the closures are about taking a pause to see what comes out of the investigative report, and then reopening as soon as possible.

For the Sowemimos, there is relief that they're safe, but also heartbreak for Kariem's family.

"Someone did not go home yesterday. And I just want to say to pray for them," said Vanessa Sowemimo. "Just pray for these people who were truly impacted."

Bolliger & Mabillard said it is "deeply saddened by this tragic accident," adding, "Our thoughts are with the family and those affected." Six Flags also said it is "deeply saddened" and cooperating fully with authorities.