Following deadly Six Flags incident, carnival operator explains how rides are inspected

As investigators work to determine what caused a deadly roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia, a carnival operator in Hampton is explaining the safety checks that take place before families climb aboard amusement rides.

The Kiwanis Henry County Fair opened Tuesday at Nash Farm Park, just one day after a deadly incident at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

Cobb County police identified the victim as 42-year-old Atlanta resident Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem. Investigators said preliminary information from witnesses and employees indicates Kariem was ejected from a roller coaster, struck other passengers and fell beneath the attraction.

Four other people were reported injured. The incident's cause remains under investigation.

At the fair in Hampton, Timothy Lisco, part owner of a family-operated carnival business, explained how his team inspects rides before opening to the public.

"We do a visual as we're putting it up to see if it needs any maintenance," Lisco said.

Those checks continue after the rides are assembled.

"Once it's up, we do a daily inspection every day, basically, before opening," he said.

Workers build a ride at the Kiwanis Henry County Fair. CBS News Atlanta

Lisco said he is also a certified inspector through the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials, known as NAARSO.

For traveling carnivals, rides are repeatedly disassembled, transported, and reassembled at different locations. Inspecting the equipment during setup helps identify potential maintenance issues before passengers are allowed aboard.

Georgia regulations require carnival rides to be inspected each day they are scheduled to operate. Those inspections must take place before opening and include checks of operating controls, brakes, speed-limiting devices, and other safety equipment.

Inspection records must be kept with the rides and made available to state officials.

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner oversees amusement ride safety requirements, including permits and inspections. Carnival rides must have state permits before operating.

If equipment is found to be defective or unsafe, operators are prohibited from knowingly allowing it to operate.

Safety also depends on the people operating the attractions.

Georgia regulations require carnival ride operators to be at least 16 years old and properly trained before operating a ride.

Operators must follow applicable safety procedures, while riders are required to obey posted warnings and instructions.

For families planning a visit, important precautions include following height, age, and weight restrictions, ensuring restraints are properly secured, and alerting operators if something appears unsafe.

The Kiwanis Henry County Fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 18, at Nash Farm Park, 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton.

The fair is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $10. Students with valid identification receive free admission Tuesday, public safety employees Wednesday, and active-duty military members and veterans Thursday. Rides and food are sold separately.

Meanwhile, Cobb County police and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner continue investigating the deadly Six Flags incident. Authorities have not determined what caused Kariem to be ejected from the ride.

Although permanent amusement park attractions and traveling carnival rides are subject to different regulatory provisions, both require safety precautions intended to protect passengers.