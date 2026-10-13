Police identify Atlanta man killed after being ejected from Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster

Police have identified the man who died after being ejected from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta.

Preliminary findings from witness and employee interviews indicate Kariem struck other patrons before falling beneath the ride, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Investigators are still examining what happened.

Officers working at the park responded around 3:58 p.m. and found Kariem beneath the attraction, unresponsive and not breathing. His family has been notified, police said.

Police previously said several other people were reported injured. The latest update did not provide their conditions or identify the roller coaster involved.

CBS News Atlanta cameras captured the Goliath ride shut down Monday, with riders being evacuated from its largest hill using an emergency stairway.

Park visitor Nick Mendenhall told CBS News he was nearby when he saw a man fall from the ride as its train passed over a hill near the end.

"I literally see this man come straight up out of his seat and it looked like he went forward in the car," Mendenhall said.

Six Flags said it was cooperating with investigators and providing support to affected guests and employees.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones," a park spokesperson said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.