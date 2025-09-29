Inside Ron Clark Academy: Where Atlanta students learn to stand out and lead

At one Atlanta middle school, students aren't just learning math, science, or history; they're learning how to stand out, speak confidently, and lead in any situation.

At the Ron Clark Academy, a 6th grader named Xavier Carter is already practicing skills that many adults struggle to master: public speaking, maintaining direct eye contact, and delivering a firm handshake.

"The teachers are amazingly engaged. I've never had anyone be so engaged with me," Xavier said as he led his classmates through a math lesson. "I'm not just learning subjects. I'm learning soft skills, how to speak in public places and how to stand out in the crowd."

Sixth-grader Xavier Carter helps teach a math class at Ron Clark Academy.

Founded in 2007, the Ron Clark Academy takes inspiration from the magical world of Harry Potter, creating an energetic, fun, and immersive environment for students in 4th through 8th grade. The school serves academically diverse students — from those who are gifted to those who face challenges — and emphasizes leadership alongside academics.

"If you expect a lot in a fun environment, the kids will be successful," said founder Ron Clark. "Fifty percent of your success in the world will be how you relate to others, how you can hold a conversation."

The approach seems to be working. Every student at the academy graduates high school, and 91 percent go on to college — including prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Morehouse, Princeton, and Spelman.

For Xavier, the lessons go beyond the classroom. He dreams of becoming a lawyer and already practices leading his peers with confidence.

The academy has earned national and international recognition for creating a dynamic, loving learning environment that nurtures both academic excellence and leadership skills. Students from across the metro Atlanta region, representing a wide range of socio-economic and academic backgrounds, attend the school and leave with the confidence to succeed in any environment.

"At the Ron Clark Academy, we don't just prepare kids for tests," Clark said. "We prepare them for life."