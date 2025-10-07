Inmate stabs detention officer at aging Fulton County Jail, officials say

An officer was stabbed by an inmate Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail, authorities confirmed.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the detention officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said the inmate used a makeshift weapon, described as a shank, in the attack and has been identified. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

In a statement, Natalie Ammons, the director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, said: "This incident underscores the unsafe and deteriorating conditions within the Fulton County Jail that continue to pose risks to both our team and those in our custody," Ammons said. "Inmates are able to fashion makeshift weapons from the very materials of the aging facility, creating ongoing safety risks."

Despite the latest occurrence at the jail, Ammons said the sheriff's office remains "steadfast in its commitment to advocating for safer and more secure facilities, ensuring the protection of our team, and maintaining the safety of everyone in our care."