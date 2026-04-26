Inman Park Festival returns to Atlanta, drawing crowds and celebrating community tradition

The Inman Park Festival returned this weekend, bringing thousands of people into one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods for a long-running celebration of community, culture, and connection.

As vendors set up and organizers finalized preparations, the festival once again transformed Inman Park into a bustling hub of music, food, art, and activity—continuing a tradition that dates back more than five decades.

Organizers say the event is about far more than just a weekend of entertainment.

Festival-goers gather to celebrate community at the Inman Park Festival. CBS News Atlanta

"This is not just a weekend event," said Melissa Miller, co-chair of the 2026 Inman Park Festival. "It's something that brings people together and creates a sense of community."

Now in its 54th year, the festival has grown into what organizers describe as one of the largest neighborhood celebrations in the Southeast. Brewer said the event features a curated mix of live music, a street market, food vendors, and family-friendly attractions, including a dedicated kids zone.

"There's really something for everyone," said co-chair Regina Brewer.

Regina Brewer shares her excitement for the Inman Park Festival. CBS News Atlanta

One of this year's highlights is the festival's dance component, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Organizers say it is one of the only free dance festivals of its kind, featuring multiple companies—including performers with disabilities.

"That's something we're really, really proud of," Brewer said.

The festival is also powered almost entirely by volunteers—a point organizers emphasize as central to its identity.

"We have almost a thousand volunteers. We don't pay anyone to hold this festival," Brewer said. "We've been doing that since 1971."

That level of organization hasn't gone unnoticed. Vendors who travel the festival circuit say Inman Park stands out for its professionalism.

Welcome to the Inman Park Festival—let the fun begin! CBS News Atlanta

"They are organized, they are prepared, and they know exactly what they are doing," Miller told CBS News Atlanta.

Beyond the performances and logistics, the festival's impact is deeply local. Organizers say it gives residents and visitors alike a chance to connect with the neighborhood—and with each other.

"It's a whole weekend experience," Brewer said, noting that the popular Tour of Homes continues to draw visitors from across the region and beyond. "People love seeing how you can live in a historic neighborhood and still be part of something really special."

From longtime residents to first-time visitors traveling from across the Southeast, the festival continues to serve as a celebration of Atlanta's history, culture, and community spirit.

The Inman Park Festival ran through the weekend.