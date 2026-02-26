In its final week, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival leans into connection

The 2026 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is entering its final week, and this year, organizers say it's about more than just movies.

AJFF executive and artistic director Kenny Blank told CBS News Atlanta the event turns a night at the movies into a place to gather and reflect.

"The moviegoing experience is a communal experience at its best," said Blank, "and that's what this festival is all about, bringing people together to find our shared humanity through these great international stories."

The festival has a diverse lineup of more than 60 short and feature-length films from 20 countries, including Brazil, Israel, Poland, and the United States.

"We're not shy from embracing controversy, from looking at difficult topics, to bring in people of all backgrounds and faiths and perspectives, to have an honest conversation about some of the challenging issues of our times," he added.

For some filmgoers, such as volunteer photographer Bill Hatherley, the festival is about capturing that human moment.

"I've been doing this photography for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival for seven years now, and I love it because I get to make people smile," Hatherley said.

Between screenings, it's hugs, food, and friends reconnecting.

"I think one, the movies look really good, two, the deserts are amazing, and three, just seeing everyone from different times of our lives and friends and family and everyone coming together for something that's joyful is really a unique opportunity," said Camilla Heart-Katz with the American Jewish Committee.

The AJFF runs through March 3. The movies are playing at theatres in Sandy Springs and Atlanta.

Some films can be streamed through March 15.