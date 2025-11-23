In Atlanta, needlepoint finds new life — and a new generation — at weekly stitch nights

It may be a "grandma hobby," but needlepoint is pulling in a new generation of crafters — and overflowing local shops — thanks in large part to social media and a desire for community in a post-pandemic world.

At Stitch Club Atlanta's monthly gatherings, and weekly stitch nights at local needlepoint stores, needles click, glasses clink and conversations flow as dozens of women — and even a few pets — settle in for an evening of stitching, snacks and connection.

For many, the craft is anything but old-fashioned. "I myself love a good grandma hobby," said Brooke Taylor, who has become close with many of the women she met through the club. "I think that it's amazing that this hobby brings so many women together. So many different walks of life and all different types of careers and people that you wouldn't have normally crossed paths with. We're all getting together to do something fun, creative with our hands. It really is special."

The resurgence is evident at the two Atlanta shops hosting weekly stitch nights: Labors of Love in Midtown and The Nimble Needle in Sandy Springs. Both are packed every week.

"I got into stitching in 2020 during the pandemic when I was a graduate student," said Caroline Baer-Novajosky, who now runs Stitch Club Atlanta alongside fellow stitcher Renee Brown. "I really needed an outlet for my stress and something to do with my hands while I was sitting in class all day."

She said she never expected the crowds that now arrive weekly — newcomers, longtime stitchers and women of all ages. "Here's women of all different ages, people of all different backgrounds who are here together, communing and enjoying stitch club and learning more about each other and about all different kinds of things. And lifelong friendships are definitely made in this club every single time we meet."

Shop owners say much of the growth is fueled by TikTok.

"Everybody who comes in says that they've seen it on TikTok," said Jan Rogers, owner of The Nimble Needle. "So many beginners, we have a little starter beginner pack that we give out. We go through at least ten a day." She calls the surge "an amazing explosion of stitchers, all ages, definitely all abilities."

At Labors of Love, owner Mark Young sees the same. "We have an influx of young stitchers these days, which is great. TikTok's been a big driver of that," he said. "It's getting them off their electronics, even though it's social media that's sending them here and getting them interested in the craft. We hope there is a lot of joy in it. When you stitch, it's kind of meditative. The problems you have kind of go to the wayside because you're so focused on what's in your hand and creating something that's really pretty."

For many stitchers, the group is less about the canvas and more about community.

"I come almost every Wednesday," said Olivia Helm. "Honestly, it feels like a second home to me."

First-timer Leslie Pearl said she was inspired to attend because she's expecting her first granddaughter. "This is my first stitch party. This is for her daughter," she said, holding up a sign for the baby's nursery. What she found surprised her. "It's wine. It's snacks. Everyone's so helpful. And so, I'm going to come every week now."

Pearl said the encouragement around her made it easy to learn. "With them sitting right here, it's not as scary. I feel like I can do this and go home and watch a few videos and come back next week, and I'll be a superstar."

For others, the club has provided an anchor during big life transitions. "I moved here from Nebraska, so I didn't have any friends when I moved down here," said stitcher Brooke Lurvey. "I was able to, like, build a community of friends. And, these are people who I hang out with outside of here now."

The gatherings also weave generations together in a way that feels rare today. "There are women here who could be my child, and they're also women here who could be my sister," said Sydnee Dubrof. "And so that is just particularly enriching."

Dubrof said needlepoint has replaced the doomscrolling that used to fill her evenings. "When I got my hands in this canvas, I can't do this," she said, miming swiping a phone. "And so, enables me to focus and to get home and to quiet the crisis noise that may be percolating in my brain if I watch too much current events."

The appeal spans decades. "I really love that my generation is really into needlepoint right now," said Lindsay Brown, stitching with her baby nearby. "It's kind of like nostalgia for me seeing my mom do it when I was a little girl. And now, I'm into it."

Some credit needlepoint's revival to its calming nature and the simple joy of making something tangible. "It's like breathing," Rogers said. "And it's a great way to relax and get off your phone and enjoy some time with people with like interest."

Others appreciate the craft's history — and its evolution. "Grandma hobbies are making a comeback, but I don't really view it as a grandma hobby," Lurvey said. "It's being made into something that's so modern and fun."

Still, the heart of Stitch Club Atlanta is its inclusiveness. "What I love is what this night is. It's 'Come as you are. All are welcome,'" Lurvey added. "We have people from tons of different backgrounds, and yet we come here and we find community this way."

For Taylor, the best part is simple. "It doesn't only feel therapeutic, but it feels productive. It feels better than scrolling on my phone."

With weekly sessions open to newcomers, organizers say there's always room for more.

"It's just late night, stitch," Rogers said. "Everybody can come. No reservations required."

And for those interested in joining, the door is wide open. Follow Stitch Club Atlanta on Instagram @stitchclubatlanta for more information on their events. Contact The Nimble Needle and Labors of Love for more information on individual stitch nights held weekly.