I-285 reopens in both directions after weekend closure in southwest Atlanta

A stretch of I-285 in southwest Atlanta between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road reopened around 5 a.m. Monday, following a full weekend shutdown that sent traffic spilling through nearby neighborhoods and onto alternate routes across the metro area.

Vehicles were moving freely in both directions as the morning commute got underway.

The closure, which began at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between exit 7 at Cascade Road and exit 9 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Fulton County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said contractor work crews used the closure to mill and grind existing concrete pavement and prepare for slab repair and replacement as part of the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project.

The weekend shutdown was one of the more significant traffic disruptions in recent memory for the metro area, with GDOT warning drivers ahead of time to expect region-wide delays on one of Atlanta's most heavily traveled corridors.

Major roads, including I-20, I-75, I-85 and Langford Parkway, were expected to bear the brunt of the diverted traffic throughout the weekend.

The I-285 Westside reconstruction project spans 10 miles from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road and is part of a $206 million effort to repair and replace concrete slabs along the corridor.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2028.