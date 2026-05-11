GDOT announces new dates for postponed I-285 construction shutdown

The Georgia Department of Transportation has new dates for a major construction project that will shut down part of Interstate 285.

The project, which would have shut down both directions of the major metro Atlanta interstate from Exit 7 at Cascade Road to Exit 9 at Martin Luther King Jr., was scheduled to happen last weekend, but the state agency made a last-minute change on Friday.

According to GDOT officials, the contractor working on the project was concerned that they would not be able to finish pouring concrete because of the rainy weather in the area over the weekend.

Now authorities say that the closure will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15 to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 18, if weather allows.

The I-285 West Side Rebuild is a $370 million project that aims to repair deteriorating pavement conditions, improve safety for drivers, and improve ride quality.

During the weekend's work, officials say crews will mill and grind existing concrete pavement and prepare for the repair and replacement of slabs of the interstate. During that time, the thoroughfare has to be closed to protect motorists, they said.

Detours during the I-285 closure

GDOT warned drivers that the closure will lead to "substantial extra travel time."

Detours will be in place for southbound drivers via Interstate 20 to the Downtown Connector.

For northbound and westbound traffic, drivers will be diverted to State Route 166/Langford Parkway.

Officials say message boards and roadside signage will be in place to alert drivers of the detours ahead of time.