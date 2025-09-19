Hyundai moving forward with $2.7B Georgia plant expansion after ICE raid

Hyundai Motor Group confirmed on Thursday it is moving forward with plans to expand its Georgia auto plant, just weeks after an immigration raid delayed the startup of an electric vehicle battery facility on site.

The Ellabell plant, west of Savannah, will see a $2.7 billion investment to increase annual production by 200,000 vehicles over the next three years, bringing total capacity to 500,000 a year. Hyundai plans to produce 10 models of electric and hybrid gas-electric vehicles in Georgia, up from the current two, as part of its broader goal to manufacture 5.6 million worldwide annually by 2030.

The Hyundai electric vehicle assembly and battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The expansion will also mark the first production of a mid-sized pickup truck at the Georgia facility, alongside models like the Santa Cruz compact pickup, which Hyundai began selling in 2021. The automaker says more than 80% of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be produced domestically by 2030, increasing domestic content from 60% to 80%.

The immigration raid, which led to the arrest of more than 300 South Korean nationals, delayed the opening of the battery plant by at least two to three months, pushing the startup to the first half of 2026. Hyundai CEO José Muñoz and company spokesperson Michael Stewart emphasized that the broader Georgia expansion remains on track.

Georgia officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been actively supporting the company, emphasizing the state's business advantages and promising that visa issues will be resolved to facilitate operations. State and local governments have pledged $2.1 billion in tax breaks and incentives, while Hyundai plans to increase its workforce in Ellabell from 3,129 employees to at least 8,500 by 2031.

The Georgia expansion is the largest part of Hyundai's global growth strategy, which also includes increases in India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and North Africa. By 2027, Hyundai plans to introduce extended-range electric vehicles capable of traveling more than 600 miles on a single battery-gasoline hybrid system.