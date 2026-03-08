Hundreds rally in Walton County against proposed ICE detention center in Social Circle

Hundreds of people gathered in Walton County over the weekend to protest a proposed immigration detention center planned for Social Circle, Georgia.

Speakers at the rally urged community members and lawmakers to oppose plans to convert a warehouse into a facility that could hold thousands of immigration detainees.

Organizers said the event brought together residents, students, veterans, and advocacy groups concerned about the impact the project could have on the small town.

"It's a solemn atmosphere, but there's also a sense of community," said Gareth Fenley, a co-leader of the advocacy group Indivisible Boldly Blue. "We've got hundreds of people out here today rallying against the ICE detention center that's planned in Social Circle."

Fenley said opponents include people with a wide range of political views, but many agree the facility would be the wrong fit for the area.

"Even people who support ICE's mission as a whole believe that this detention center is in the wrong place," Fenley said.

Concerns over scale and community impact

At the rally, speakers pointed to the potential size and cost of the proposed facility. One speaker cited Department of Homeland Security figures estimating the average daily cost of detaining a person at about $187.

Based on those figures, a facility holding up to 10,000 detainees could cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually to operate, according to estimates shared at the event.

Some residents say the development could dramatically change the character of Social Circle, a small town in eastern metro Atlanta.

"That warehouse could be something that builds the town — real jobs, small businesses, something the community actually chose," said Lisa Walrath, a Georgia veteran who spoke at the rally.

"But instead someone else is trying to make that choice for you," she added.

Walrath said she also spoke about concerns affecting military families and veterans connected to immigration enforcement.

Local opposition grows

Organizers say opposition to the detention center has grown across Walton County, with residents urging state and federal leaders to reconsider the proposal.

Protesters also pointed to concerns about infrastructure and the town's ability to support a large detention facility.

"Social Circle is a little town," Walrath said. "The infrastructure is not there to support a facility that's going to house 10,000 people."

Community members at the rally said they hope the demonstration will send a message to officials that the facility is not welcome.

"What kind of future do you want your children to live in?" one speaker asked the crowd. "One where people are fighting for your community — not cages."

What happens next

Organizers say they plan to continue pressuring lawmakers and federal officials as the proposal moves forward.

Advocacy groups say similar detention center projects in other parts of the country have been delayed or halted due to local opposition.