Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of players competing in HBCU National Tennis Championships in South Fulton

By
Sam Crenshaw
Sam Crenshaw
Multi-Skilled Reporter, CBS News Atlanta
Sam Crenshaw is a veteran sports reporter and TV sports anchor on the CBS News Atlanta team. Sam is known in the Atlanta community for his knowledge of local athletes and teams as well as his passion for playing tennis.
Read Full Bio
Sam Crenshaw

/ CBS Atlanta

HBCU National Tennis Championships at full swing in South Fulton
HBCU National Tennis Championships at full swing in South Fulton 01:51

Usually, it's the airplanes that make that racket in South Fulton. This week, the racket is on the court and the ball bounces with a different flavor.

From Sept. 18 to 21, tennis teams representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities are in Georgia to compete in the National Tennis Championships.

It's the 24th year of the tournament, which has nearly 250 players competing in singles and doubles, and the hometown team is playing to win.

At the South Fulton Tennis Center, Clark Atlanta University women's tennis coach Daisha Reed watched her players warm up.

"We've actually come out here to practice several times in preparation for this event. So having it at home, I guess it would give us an advantage if we look at it the right way," Reed said.

Howard University tennis coach Nicholas Askew likened the tournament to a family reunion.

"It's like a cookout. It's a lot of catching up," he said. It's a lot of talking about some of the history of the HBCUs and the programs, names, and some of the different historic matches that have been played here."

Tennis is a non-revenue building sport that is suffering at some major colleges due to financial concerns. A few HBCUs have halted their tennis teams. The Howard University team is back in South Fulton after missing the event for several years.

"We did a lot of fundraising," Askew said. "We look forward to having Morehouse back and some of the other HBCUs coming back and being able to make it possible for their student athletes and coaches to come and compete at this amazing tournament."

You can learn more about the tournament and see a calendar of events here.

Sam Crenshaw

Sam Crenshaw is a veteran sports reporter and TV sports anchor on the CBS News Atlanta team. Sam is known in the Atlanta community for his knowledge of local athletes and teams as well as his passion for playing tennis.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue