Tropical Storm Humberto forms in Atlantic. Maps show its forecast path.

Tropical Storm Humberto formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic, and it is expected to move northwest over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is one of two systems swirling over the western Atlantic that could potentially bring some downstream impacts to parts of the Southeast U.S. coast, from Florida up to North Carolina, the director of the Miami-based hurricane center, Michael Brennan, said.

Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical Storm Humberto forecast and path



As of early Thursday morning, Humberto was located about 480 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. It was moving west-northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

"Steady strengthening is forecast during the next several days," the hurricane center said on Wednesday evening.

The forecast path of Tropical Storm Humberto, as of 5 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 25, 2025, is shown in the Atlantic Ocean in a graphic provided by the National Hurricane Center. NOAA/National Hurricane Center

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center of Humberto.

Due to warm sea surface temperatures and mid-level relative humidity, Humberto is "within a favorable environment for strengthening," the NHC said Wednesday.

It is the eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm comes on the heels of Hurricane Gabrielle, which is not impacting land and is forecast to head farther out into the Atlantic.

Another storm system brews over the Caribbean

The hurricane center said it is also closely monitoring a second storm system over the northeast Caribbean in the Atlantic near Humberto.

Another storm system is likely to bring heavy rains near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Thursday before likely becoming a tropical depression late this week near the Bahamas, the NHC said. National Hurricane Center

The system is likely to become a tropical depression late this week, forecasters said.

It is likely to bring heavy rains near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Wednesday before strengthening near the Bahamas, according to the NHC.