Ahead of FIFA World Cup, Atlanta rolls out new wayfinding signs to help residents and visitors navigate downtown

A new pedestrian wayfinding system is being installed in downtown Atlanta as city officials roll out updated signage designed to help residents and visitors navigate the city more easily on foot.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said construction crews are working Tuesday at Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue to install the new signs, which include utility wraps, pole-mounted signs and monoliths.

Senior Project Manager Cavin Payton said the project is about creating a more modern and functional navigation system for the city.

"This system is a culmination of two years of planning, designing, and crafting a vision for residents and visitors alike," Payton said in a video shared on Facebook.

Payton said the updated signage reflects how Atlanta has changed in recent years, pointing to new businesses, destinations and entertainment districts across the city.

"This system will help us navigate through and to the places we love and others we will love to grow in the future," Payton said. "The city's commitment to investing in infrastructure that is functional and visually cohesive supports Atlanta's continued growth on a global stage."