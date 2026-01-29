Home Depot laying off hundreds of employees at Atlanta support center, moving to in-office schedule

Home Depot announced that it is laying off about 800 employees who work at its Atlanta store support center.

The Atlanta-based company confirmed the layoffs with CBS News, saying that the move was part of a plan for "simplifying our corporate operations to better support our stores and customers."

As part of the move, the company also announced it would require its corporate staff to return to the office five days a week.

A spokesperson for the Home Depot said the company's goal was to be able to move faster and be more connected with frontline associates.

"This was a difficult decision, and we're focused on doing the right thing and supporting associates who were impacted with separation packages, transitional benefits, and job placement support," the spokesperson said.

The Home Depot announced around 800 employees would be laid off at its Atlanta store support center. Alan Schein Photography / Getty Images

Last November, Home Depot announced that it had missed profit expectations for its third consecutive quarter, pointing to less demand because of fewer serious weather incidents and U.S. consumer anxiety.

"Our results missed our expectations primarily due to the lack of storms in the third quarter, which resulted in greater than expected pressure in certain categories," CEO Ted Decker said in a statement. "Additionally, while underlying demand in the business remained relatively stable sequentially, an expected increase in demand in the third quarter did not materialize. We believe that consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing are disproportionately impacting home improvement demand."

However, the company said that sales at stores open at least a year increased slightly at a higher rate than comparable stores.

Home Depot is the second major metro Atlanta-based company to announce layoffs this week. On Tuesday, the United Parcel Service said it plans to cut up to 30,000 workers in 2026 to reduce costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.