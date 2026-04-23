Henry County commissioners remove county manager: "A change of leadership is necessary"

The Henry County Board of Commissioners has made a big and abrupt change to county leadership.

On Wednesday, the board announced that Cheri Matthews would be leaving the position as County Manager "effective immediately."

In a statement released on Facebook, the board said that it had "elected to move in a new direction regarding the management and operational leadership of Henry County."

Deputy County Manager Kevin Johnson will serve as the interim county manager.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners dismissed County Manager Cheri Matthews from her position on Wednesday. Henry County Government

Chair Carlotta Harrell said that the decision to end Matthews's tenure was part of a long-term vision of how the county should operate.

"Henry County is experiencing significant growth, evolving service demands, and new opportunities that require a more strategic approach," Harrell said. "The Board has determined that a change in leadership is necessary to align our organizational structure with the needs and expectations of our residents."

While county leaders provided limited details about the situation, the county posted on Facebook that the decision followed an April 14 meeting in which they were informed that the county's financial services functions would be transferred to the board "for administrative and operational oversight."

Harrell said that she and the board appreciated Matthews' service to the county.

Additional information about the transition process and search for a new county manager will be coming soon, officials said.