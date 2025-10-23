Months-long Oktoberfest celebration keeps North Georgia city's traditions and businesses alive

It's the busiest time of year in the German-inspired mountain town of Helen, Georgia—the 55th Oktoberfest celebration.

In Germany, the celebration of Bavarian culture and tradition lasts for slightly more than two weeks. In Helen, located only 90 miles northeast of Atlanta, Oktoberfest spans several months.

In the 1960s, the town was a dying logging community, but over time, local businessmen, with the help of artist John Kollock, helped transform its economy and culture. What used to be normal buildings turned into a replica of a Bavarian town, complete with red roofs and even a windmill.

Now, families from throughout the Southeast travel to the small town to enjoy the celebration every year.

Things in Helen slow down after the holidays, which is why Helen's Chamber of Commerce added extra weekends to its Oktoberfest celebration.

The Oktoberfest season is big business for the small mountain town of Helen, Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

Businesses keep busy during Oktoberfest

Local business owners like Trenika Jackson and Tamara Bryson are leaning into the tradition, tourists, and celebration. Together, they run Dottie's Kitchen, a Southern Country restaurant dedicated to their grandmother.

"This year we started in the middle of September, like Thursday through Sunday, and the last week of September… it starts through the entire week and it'll end the first, second week of November," Jackson said.

"We've been very fortunate. We stay very busy, especially through this time of year," she said.

A musical tradition continues in North Georgia

The local business boom is not the only benefit of the extended Oktoberfest celebration. It's also a North Georgia music staple, where artists like Dan Witucki and Claude Kashnig have set the mood for Oktoberfest for over 30 years.

"I've played in 17 countries and 38 states, and so in German circles, for Oktoberfest, I was sort of a big deal," said Dan Witucki.

Dan Witucki and the Big Deal Band has set the mood for Helen's Oktoberfest for decades. CBS News Atlanta

Witucki's band got its start at Disney World, at Epcot's World Showcase, before taking its sound to Helen.

"What I like here is it's still family-oriented, and so you see all these people here with their children," Witucki said.

You can learn more about Helen and see things to do in the area here.