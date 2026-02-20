Heisman winner Danny Wuerffel calls this Atlanta coffee shop "family"

My Coffee Shop, snuggled on the corner of 4th Ave. and Memorial Dr., isn't just a stop for dozens of daily customers; it's become a second home.

It's not just the co-owner mom-and-daughter duo, Linda Buice and Ciji Kirkland, who are family here.

The customers consider themselves family too, many of them loyal since the shop opened in 2012.

Buice says the idea grew from a decade spent feeding the homeless every Sunday and a desire to find a more permanent way to give back to the community.

"I would order 300 biscuits at the McDonald's on Ponce de Leon, pick up my juices at the Kroger on Ponce, and from there, I would go to Cortland Park," Buice told CBS News Atlanta.

They said picking a name was easy.

"I liked My Coffee Shop because it gives people ownership. So when you say it, it becomes yours," Kirland said.

My Coffee Shop co-owner mom-and-daughter duo, Ciji Kirkland and Linda Buice.

From signature coffees, to their basil lemonade, to delicious custom bites like the hot honey biscuit and salmon croquettes, customers are encouraged to stay a while.

They can leave their mugs in a personal cabinet and refill them all day for $4.

That sense of welcome is part of the draw for one of their most loyal customers, Hall of Fame NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel.

Frequent My Coffee Shop customer Danny Wuerffel, also known as Mr. Danny.

Around the shop, he's just known as Mr. Danny.

"We really overuse the word family, but Miss Linda and Miss Ciji are family," Wuerffel said. "I think this place is so good for the community. There's so many diverse groups of people coming here. I think about what I like most about Atlanta. I think of some friends, and I think of My Coffee Shop. I hope this place never closes."

My Coffee Shop is open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.