Hearing for alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray postponed until April

A hearing for the alleged Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray, has been rescheduled from Wednesday to an undetermined date in April, Judge Primm's office told CBS News. Gray was scheduled to appear in court for pretrial motions.

Back in December, Colt appeared in handcuffs with a new attorney by his side for a status hearing.

Attorney Aisha Broderick, who had been appointed to Gray in October 2025, told the judge they are still waiting for a medical evaluation to be completed, a report she said will help determine what additional motions the defense files and will guide the direction of the case moving forward.

The evaluation was expected to be finished by the end of February, with the next hearing previously scheduled for Wednesday.

Just weeks ago, a jury found Colt's father, Colin, guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children. His conviction highlights a growing trend of prosecutors holding parents criminally responsible for their children. Colin was charged with 29 counts. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Two of the charges had been dropped, leaving the jury to find him guilty of 27.

Colin's sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. He faces up to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder charges and up to 180 years in total.

It is unclear if the verdict and postponement are related.

In late 2025, attorneys indicated Colt was negotiating a plea deal regarding his charges related to the 2024 shooting. It is unclear if those talks are still ongoing.

Colt faces a slew of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and aggravated battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Four people, including two students and two teachers, were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, in September 2024.

CBS News has reached out to the District Attorney and Colt's attorneys.