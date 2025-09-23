Health officials confirm 3 measles cases connected to Fulton County resident

Georgia health officials have confirmed three new measles cases connected with a previous case in Fulton County.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health said the three new cases were "close contacts" of the previous case, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Sept. 11.

In that case, officials say they were monitoring hundreds of possible exposures at Georgia State, the Sweetgreen on North Avenue, and soccer games and practices through Inter Atlanta FC. Health officials put five of those potential exposures under active monitoring.

Two of the new exposures are unvaccinated. The third's vaccination status is not known at this time. All three are isolating at home.

As of Tuesday, authorities have identified 268 close contacts of the cases and are actively monitoring seven of them.

Officials have not shared any details about the individuals or where the exposures could have happened.

With these confirmed, Georgia has seen 10 cases of measles this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2024, the state reported six cases of measles.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

The virus can be prevented with a dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Once infected, there is no specific treatment for measles.

What you should do if you think you have measles

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours on evenings and weekends.

If you need medical care, do not go to the doctor's office without first telling them that you have possibly been exposed to the virus.

If you believe you have contracted measles, stay home and avoid any contact with others, especially babies or people with weakened immune systems.