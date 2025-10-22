Looking for a scare? Here's where you can find a haunted house in the metro Atlanta area

Halloween is fast-approaching, and many brave souls in metro Atlanta are searching for spooky events.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly experience or a more adult scare, here's some haunted experiences you can enjoy in and around metro Atlanta as Halloween approaches.

A creature from Netherworld Haunted House. Netherworld Haunted House

Netherworld Haunted House

Stone Mountain

Netherworld is a walk-through haunted house attraction filled with terrifying live actors, special effects, and incredible monsters. Open every night through Nov. 2.

Camp Cores "The Ungrounded Thriller Escape"

Atlanta

The Underground Thriller Escape is a haunted light trail experience where participants find clues in order to escape. Each group has 25 minutes, a max of six people, and there's a minimum age of 8 years old. Open every night through Nov. 8.

Paranoia Haunted House

Canton

Called the "wildest haunting in the Southeast," this haunted house experience is full of photo ops, shocking special effects, and horrifying live actors. Open until Nov. 1.

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Cumming

This not-for-profit haunted house, officially endorsed by the city, offers more than just scares; it's a symbol of community hope and empowerment. Proceeds support numerous charitable endeavors. Not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are a nonrefundable fee of $25 per person.

Nightmare's Gate Haunted House

Douglasville

Nightmare's Gate is a collection of three haunted houses. It's open every Friday & Saturday from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1 and every Sunday in October and November 2nd. Its hours of operation are from 8 pm to midnight and on Sundays from 8 pm to 11 pm. General admission is $45, and fast passes are $90. It runs until Nov. 2.

Haunted Hills Farms

Jasper

This family-owned North Georgia farm is a premier outdoor haunted attraction spanning 15 acres of immersive horror, live actors, and thrills. This attraction is open year-round.

Folklore Haunted House

Acworth

This haunted house is two haunted houses, games, eerie essentials horror boutique located in Cobb County, Georgia. It's open until Nov. 1.

13 Stories Haunted House & Project Wasteland

Newnan

Experience the 13 Stories Haunted House attraction, which includes smaller attractions, Vertigo and Zombie Alley, immersive haunting experiences that'll scare even the bravest among you. Tickets are nonrefundable. Open until Nov. 8.