Hartsfield-Jackson urges travelers to arrive early as TSA staffing shortages cause longer lines

Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may face longer security lines as staffing shortages affect Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Roughly 36% of TSA employees assigned to the Atlanta airport did not report to work during the ongoing federal funding stalemate, raising concerns about potential disruptions at the world's busiest airport.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta on Oct. 2, 2023. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The staffing issues come as TSA workers missed their first full paycheck since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February after funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security lapsed.

When reached by CBS News Atlanta, airport officials said they are working to keep passenger traffic moving despite the staffing challenges.

"Hartsfield-Jackson is working closely with our partners to help manage passenger flow and support the traveling public," the airport said in a statement to CBS News Atlanta. "Travelers are encouraged to allow additional time for security screening and arrive at least three hours ahead of their flights. We appreciate the patience of our passengers and extend our sincere thanks to the federal personnel and airport employees who continue working to safely move travelers through the airport during this time."

Officials warn that travelers across the country may experience delays. At peak travel times Monday, security lines stretched longer than usual at several major airports nationwide.

Transportation officials have also warned that if the funding impasse continues and staffing levels drop further, some airports could potentially face operational disruptions.

Meanwhile, flight tracking service FlightAware reported thousands of delays nationwide as weather and operational issues compounded travel headaches for passengers.

For now, Atlanta airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead, arrive early and monitor their airline for any schedule changes.