Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects over 5 million travelers during busy holiday season

The world's busiest airport is expecting 5.3 million travelers to pass through its halls this holiday season.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirmed the projection Wednesday ahead of the peak travel period, which they expect to run from Friday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 4. The day after Christmas is expected to bring the largest crowds, with an estimated 350,000 travelers at the Atlanta airport.

The 2025 holiday travel forecast, based on confirmed airline schedules, would mark the highest volume since before the pandemic. About 5.2 million people flew in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson during the 2022 holiday season. In 2024, airport officials recorded nearly 4 million travelers.

Passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to follow @ATLairport on social media and check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates and schedule changes.