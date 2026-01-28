Georgia high school baseball coach killed in crash, friend facing charges, sheriff says

A Georgia high school teacher and baseball coach has died after a crash during a family outing over the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley told WRBL that Tony Dimitri died on Saturday after the all-terrain vehicle he was in overturned on private property.

Jolley said the crash happened during an outing involving several families. Dimitri was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Dimitri led the Harris County High School Tigers, the school's baseball team. In a statement on Sunday, the team said his legacy would live on.

Harris County High School teacher and coach Tony Dimitri died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in overturned over the weekend. Harris County High School

"Coach Dimitri was more than a coach, he was a mentor, a leader, and a role model who gave everything to this program and to the young men who wore a Tigers jersey. His passion for the game and commitment to building character will forever be part of Harris County Baseball," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Dimitri's family, friends, former players, and all those whose lives he's touched."

Before working at Harris County High, he coached and served as the athletic director for Jordan Vocational High School, the same school that he played for as a student. The school will host a candlelight vigil in his honor on Thursday at Jordan Baseball Field.

Officials say 44-year-old Darrell Deon Guthrey, the driver of the vehicle and Dimitri's friend, was arrested in connection with the crash.

He's now facing charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.