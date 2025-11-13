Hall County woman charged with multiple murder counts in death of 4-year-old child, police say

A Hall County woman accused of concealing the death of a 4-year-old child is now facing murder charges.

Gainesville resident Jessica Motes, 36, has been in custody at the Hall County Detention Center since late October in connection with the case.

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they were called by the Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff's Office to assist with the investigation into the death of a child on Oct. 26.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the GBI investigators say the evidence gathered led to Motes being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in connection with the case.

Investigators have not released the identity of the child, their relationship with Motes, or the cause of death.

When the investigation is over, the GBI says it will give the case file to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.