Gwinnett officer's attempt to help stranded driver ends with wanted man's arrest, police say

A Gwinnett County officer's attempt to help a stranded driver ended in a foot chase and the arrest of a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, officials say.

According to the Gwinnett County police, Officer Richard was patrolling on Nov. 7, 2025, when he noticed a vehicle that had stalled on a local road.

The driver, identified as Michael Stafford, told the officer that his vehicle was not working and that he accidentally left his driver's license at home. While speaking to Stafford, officials say the officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

After the officer helped push the car into a nearby parking lot, Stafford left his vehicle and walked to a nearby building.

"I've got to pee, sir. I've got to pee," Stafford is heard saying on the body camera recording.

Instead of peeing, Stafford tried to flee on foot, leading to a foot chase that ended in a nearby parking lot.

"I was just trying to help you out, bro," the officer said while putting handcuffs on Stafford.

"I know," Stafford replied.

Body camera footage showed the moments a Gwinnett County officer arrested Michael Stafford. Gwinnett County Police Department

Stafford was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, possession with intent to distribute, obstruction, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to display a driver's license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Investigators say they later learned that Stafford had 10 active warrants in Gwinnett County, as well as other warrants from Hancock County, Cobb County Police Department, Johns Creek Police Department, and the Atlanta Police Department.