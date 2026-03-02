Gwinnett detectives asking public for help identifying 1981 cold case homicide victim

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying the victim of a decades-old cold case homicide investigation.

Police say on Aug. 11, 1981, a woman was found dead on McDaniel Road near Highway 120. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

In the nearly 45 years since her body was discovered, police say they have not been able to identify her or the person responsible for her death.

Police shared a sketch of a woman who was found dead on McDaniel Road near Highway 120 in 1981. Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities described the victim as a Black female who was between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. She was around 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of between 150 and 160 pounds.

At the time her body was found, police say the woman was wearing a brown or purple short-sleeve dress, a 15-inch gold necklace, a gold ring with stones, and a silver bracelet with "Monet" engraved on the back. She had her hair done in an afro.

"More than four decades later, this victim still does not have her name back, and the person responsible has not been held accountable. Detectives are seeking any information that could help identify the victim and lead to the individual responsible for her death."

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.