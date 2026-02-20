Gwinnett County Public Schools moves closer to naming next superintendent

Gwinnett County Public Schools is moving closer to naming its next superintendent, and school board members met again this week to continue the search behind closed doors.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education held a special-called meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday at the University of Georgia Gwinnett Campus in Lawrenceville. According to a notice posted on the district's website, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the superintendent search in executive session.

The meeting comes as the board says it has advanced through several key phases in its effort to identify the district's next leader.

In an update posted Monday, Feb. 16, board members said they have completed a comprehensive review of applications and conducted an initial round of virtual interviews in partnership with Alma Advisory Group, the firm hired to lead a national search.

"Each round of interviews allows the board to move from a broad review to deeper, more detailed conversations focused on leadership experience, vision and alignment with the needs and priorities of our district," the board said in its statement.

Who is leading the GCPS superintendent search?

The board selected Alma Advisory Group in May 2025 to guide the superintendent search. As part of the early stages, the firm worked with district leaders to gather feedback from students, families, staff and community members in August and September to develop a candidate profile outlining the qualities and experience needed in the next superintendent.

Board members say they are working to balance transparency with confidentiality throughout the process. While the community will continue to receive updates at major milestones, the board said protecting candidate privacy is essential to attracting a strong and diverse pool of applicants and conducting a fair evaluation.

The board's stated goal is to select a superintendent who aligns with the district's core beliefs and commitments, prioritizes academic excellence and safe, welcoming schools, and strengthens partnerships with families and staff. Leaders have also emphasized the importance of closing opportunity and achievement gaps across student groups.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is one of the largest districts in Georgia, serving more than 180,000 students.

The board has said it anticipates naming the next superintendent in time for the 2026–27 school year to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.