Gwinnett County schools approve Dr. Alexandra Estrella as next superintendent

Georgia's largest school district has officially named its next leader.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Dr. Alexandra Estrella as the next superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. She is set to begin her new role in July.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education said the decision follows a national search and reflects a focus on stability and student success.

Board members previously described Estrella as an experienced educator who can lead a large, complex school system. She currently serves as superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut and brings more than 26 years of experience in education.

In a previous statement, Estrella said she looks forward to working with the community and continuing to build on the district's progress.

"I strongly believe that when we focus on developing our people … we create the conditions needed to effectively support every student," she said.

"As a Board, we look forward to working together with Dr. Estrella to continue supporting the success of our students, families, staff, and community," their statement reads.

The district said families, students and staff will have a chance to meet Estrella during a series of Area Board Meetings scheduled April 24 through April 30.