Government shutdown leaves downtown Atlanta restaurants struggling "We lost a lot of business"

Small business owners in downtown Atlanta say the ongoing federal government shutdown is taking a major toll on their livelihoods, cutting off a key source of customers: federal employees.

For Jasmine Jamil, owner of Subs and Salads Junction on Forsyth Street, the slowdown has been dramatic. Before the shutdown, she says she served between 50 and 60 customers a day. Now, she's lucky to see 15.

"With the government shutdown, we lost a lot of business," Jamil said. "They're not even in the building or working, so they're not coming."

More than 80 percent of her customers are normally federal workers from nearby government offices on Ted Turner Drive and Forsyth Street. With many furloughed or working from home, her shop's daily rhythm and revenue have taken a hit.

Construction workers from a nearby site have provided some relief, stopping by for sandwiches and salads during their shifts.

"Sometimes we don't bring food, and they're helping us," one worker said. "They have good sandwiches and stuff."

Still, Jamil worries about the weeks ahead.

"If the shutdown goes into November, it's going to start hurting the business more if they don't come back," she said.

Just a few blocks away, Tyde Tate Kitchen, located on Mitchell Street, is facing similar struggles.

Manager Jeff Rotkaen said federal workers usually make up the bulk of their lunchtime crowd.

"Most of our crowd for lunch are federal workers. That's our business momentum of the day," Rotkaen said.

Now, the midday rush has slowed to a crawl.

"Our lunches aren't as busy as they used to be," he said. "Everything is more stretched out in the day."

Rotkaen said the restaurant can still pay its employees for now, but an extended shutdown could bring tougher days ahead.

"We can't wait for the government to get back up and bring us back our business," he said. "We're small. We bank on paying our bills, getting paid, and paying our employees."

Both restaurant owners say they're holding on, hoping the federal government reopens soon before the slowdown turns into something much worse.